Following the decision by the Irish government yesterday to extend restrictions of public gatherings on the island until the end of the summer, a number of festivals and concerts have had to be postponed until 2021.
Promoters MCD released a blanket statement regarding the huge amount of gigs they are involved in.
“Regrettably, it will not be possible to reschedule all of the affected events and a small number will be cancelled with full refunds available.
“We expect to finalise a full schedule by next Tuesday 28th April 2020.”
Festivals and concerts announced so far include:
- All Together Now
- Longitude
- Body & Soul
- Dua Lipa
- Westlife
- The Killers
- David Gray
- Indiependence
- Kaleidoscope
- Sea Sessions
- Sunstroke
- Saltwater festival
- Little Mix
All Together Now
All Together Now made the announcement shortly after the government last night. They took to Instagram to break the news.
Following today’s announcement from the Irish Government extending restrictions on licensed events and gatherings into the summer, it’s with great sadness we announce that this year’s All Together Now will not be able to take place. Like everyone across the world, we’ve been watching the ongoing effects that COVID-19 is having on our everyday lives. The health and safety of our audience, team and performers, plus the extended communities, to which they belong, takes total precedence at this time of global crisis. Being ‘All Together’ has never been more poignant. While for now, we can’t be together physically, we must be together in spirit by following HSE & Government guidelines, supporting frontline staff, our local communities, independent businesses and artists who need our support more than ever. The decision of this year's festival not going ahead is not one we have taken lightly. In these unprecedented and uncertain times, we had no choice. This will no doubt have severe implications on everyone involved from artists, technicians, crew, suppliers, traders, charity partners and all those who work year-round to make the festival happen and just as importantly, our amazing audience for whom festivals are a place of freedom, inspiration and escapism. Festival tickets for ATN 2020 will be fully valid for ATN 2021 next year and we would ask you to stand with us through this time and hold your tickets, as an independent Irish festival, doing so will go a long way to our survival through these challenging times. Ticketmaster will be in contact with ticket holders within the next 7-days. We have never needed something to look forward to as much as we do now! We promise that we will continue to work tirelessly to make next year's festival an unforgettable celebration of TOGETHERNESS – All Together Now 2021 July 30 to August 1. We’re looking forward to seeing you then and in the meantime… Stay Home, Stay Safe & Stay Positive. Love, ATN Team x POD Family
Speaking on their decision to cancel this years festival, POD says it’s important to stay safe.
“Being ‘All Together’ has never been more poignant. While for now, we can’t be together physically, we must be together in spirit by following HSE & Government guidelines, supporting frontline staff, our local communities, independent businesses and artists who need our support more than ever.”
Longitude
The festival based in Marley Park shared the news earlier this morning that the 3-day festival will no longer go ahead this year.
Speaking on the announcement, a representative says the festival is nothing without its fans and will return better than ever in 2021.
“While we are obviously devastated that Longitude won’t be going ahead, the health and safety of our fans and staff is paramount and we fully respect the Government’s decision.”
𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗚𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗘 𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗟 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 . . Following the Government’s announcement to ban all licenced events over 5,000 capacity until 31st August 2020, it is with a heavy heart that we must confirm that Longitude 2020 will no longer be taking place this summer. While we are obviously devastated that Longitude won’t be going ahead, the health and safety of our fans and staff is paramount and we fully respect the Government’s decision. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the frontline workers currently giving their all to keep us safe. Longitude is nothing without the fans, and we will return better than ever in 2021. Your ticket refund is available from original point of purchase. If you booked online or by phone, Ticketmaster will process your refund directly back to you via your original payment method, which will take up to seven working days to process. Please stay safe everyone. We are all in this together. Look after each other and we can’t wait to see you next year. Love from the Longitude team x #Longitude2020
Dua Lipa
One of the first artists to reschedule her tour dates, Dua Lipa is now set to take to the stage in Ireland in 2021.
The concert on 18th June 2020 will now be on 8th January 2021 whilst the 19th June concert is rescheduled for 9th January 2021.
Body & Soul
Similarly, Body & Soul’s founding director Avril Stanley spoke about the impact Covid-19 has had on the summer event.
“While we may not be able to gather in person this June, we are with you in spirit.”
Westlife
Westlife has announced the rescheduling of their Páirc Uí Chaoimh concerts in Co.Cork later this year.
Their concert on Friday 28th August 2020 is now rescheduled to Friday 27th August 2021 and their date on Saturday 29th August 2020 is now rescheduled to Saturday 28th August 2021.
The Killers
The Killers drummer Ronnie Vannuci Jr confirmed that the group’s UK and Ireland Stadium tour has been postponed until 2021.
They were set to start their tour next month however due to Covid-19 restrictions, it’s no longer possible.
Speaking on Instagram Live confirmed that it’s definitely postponed and not cancelled.
“We’ve been thinking about this for over a year and all of a sudden we’ve had to slam on the brakes.
David Gray
MCD made the announcement that the David Gray concerts have been rescheduled.
Originally set to take place this sumer the 20th Anniversary tour will now go ahead on 23rd March 2021 in the SSE Arena Belfast and the 25th, 26th and 27th March in the 3 Arena, Dublin.
Indiependence
Cork’s Indiependence festival has announced “with a heavy heart” that they are unable to host this year’s festival due to Covid-19.
Speaking on the matter of refunds and ticket exchanges, they say will contact customers directly in the coming days.
Kaleidoscope
Family friendly summer festival Kaleidoscope has also made a similar announcement.
Taking to Instagram, organisers say “rest assured we will be back next year and can’t wait to welcome you all back in June 2021.”
Refunds are available immediately for the festival through your original point of purchase. Alternatively, you can use the ticket next year.
Kaleidoscope Festival Cancellation Statement This year’s Kaleidoscope festival will no longer be taking place this summer, due to the Government directive that there will be no mass gatherings in Ireland until Autumn. Rest assured we will be back next year and can’t wait to welcome you all back in June 2021. We will return better than ever, with an amazing festival and line-up with very special treats and new activities to enthral and entertain all. We can’t wait to see you all then. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support and also thanks to Russborough House, our partners, artists, crew and all those involved working on our festival. Your ticket refund is available from the original point of purchase, or if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. If you booked online or by phone, Ticketmaster will process your refund directly back to you via your original payment method, which will take up to seven working days to process. In the meantime we will continue to provide you with updates and lots of activities and fun things to do through our Instagram @kaleidoscopeireland from growing sprouts to family discos to making salted caramels at home while you stay safe. The Carnival of Colour will continue and we will all dance again. Kaleidoscope 2021 will take place next year as the final school bell tolls, marking the start of school summer holidays. For now, Stay Home, Stay Safe and Wash Your Hands! Big Love from the Kaleidoscope Family. 🌈
Covid-19 restrictions
All mass gathering of over 5000 people will not go ahead until September 1st under plans by the Government due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Refund of tickets and ticket exchanges are all subject to the ticket providers and event organisers.
It is being asked that you refer to the relevant website regarding updates on the matter.