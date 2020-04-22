Following the decision by the Irish government yesterday to extend restrictions of public gatherings on the island until the end of the summer, a number of festivals and concerts have had to be postponed until 2021.

Promoters MCD released a blanket statement regarding the huge amount of gigs they are involved in.

“Regrettably, it will not be possible to reschedule all of the affected events and a small number will be cancelled with full refunds available.

“We expect to finalise a full schedule by next Tuesday 28th April 2020.”

Festivals and concerts announced so far include:

All Together Now

Longitude

Body & Soul

Dua Lipa

Westlife

The Killers

David Gray

Indiependence

Kaleidoscope

Sea Sessions

Sunstroke

Saltwater festival

Little Mix

All Together Now made the announcement shortly after the government last night. They took to Instagram to break the news.

Speaking on their decision to cancel this years festival, POD says it’s important to stay safe.

“Being ‘All Together’ has never been more poignant. While for now, we can’t be together physically, we must be together in spirit by following HSE & Government guidelines, supporting frontline staff, our local communities, independent businesses and artists who need our support more than ever.”

Longitude

The festival based in Marley Park shared the news earlier this morning that the 3-day festival will no longer go ahead this year.

Speaking on the announcement, a representative says the festival is nothing without its fans and will return better than ever in 2021.

“While we are obviously devastated that Longitude won’t be going ahead, the health and safety of our fans and staff is paramount and we fully respect the Government’s decision.”

Dua Lipa

One of the first artists to reschedule her tour dates, Dua Lipa is now set to take to the stage in Ireland in 2021.

The concert on 18th June 2020 will now be on 8th January 2021 whilst the 19th June concert is rescheduled for 9th January 2021.

Body & Soul

Similarly, Body & Soul’s founding director Avril Stanley spoke about the impact Covid-19 has had on the summer event.

“While we may not be able to gather in person this June, we are with you in spirit.”

Statement From Avril Stanley, Founding Director, Body&Soul Festival This is a challenging time for everyone,… Posted by Body&Soul on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Westlife

Westlife has announced the rescheduling of their Páirc Uí Chaoimh concerts in Co.Cork later this year.

Their concert on Friday 28th August 2020 is now rescheduled to Friday 27th August 2021 and their date on Saturday 29th August 2020 is now rescheduled to Saturday 28th August 2021.

The Killers

The Killers drummer Ronnie Vannuci Jr confirmed that the group’s UK and Ireland Stadium tour has been postponed until 2021.

They were set to start their tour next month however due to Covid-19 restrictions, it’s no longer possible.

Speaking on Instagram Live confirmed that it’s definitely postponed and not cancelled.

“We’ve been thinking about this for over a year and all of a sudden we’ve had to slam on the brakes.

David Gray

MCD made the announcement that the David Gray concerts have been rescheduled.

Originally set to take place this sumer the 20th Anniversary tour will now go ahead on 23rd March 2021 in the SSE Arena Belfast and the 25th, 26th and 27th March in the 3 Arena, Dublin.

Indiependence

Cork’s Indiependence festival has announced “with a heavy heart” that they are unable to host this year’s festival due to Covid-19.

Speaking on the matter of refunds and ticket exchanges, they say will contact customers directly in the coming days.

Kaleidoscope

Family friendly summer festival Kaleidoscope has also made a similar announcement.

Taking to Instagram, organisers say “rest assured we will be back next year and can’t wait to welcome you all back in June 2021.”

Refunds are available immediately for the festival through your original point of purchase. Alternatively, you can use the ticket next year.

Covid-19 restrictions

All mass gathering of over 5000 people will not go ahead until September 1st under plans by the Government due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Refund of tickets and ticket exchanges are all subject to the ticket providers and event organisers.

It is being asked that you refer to the relevant website regarding updates on the matter.