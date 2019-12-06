By Steve Neville

Irish sensation Dermot Kennedy has announced three new Irish dates as well as being named as headline act for a new festival in Mayo.

The Outnumbered singer will play two gigs at the INEC in Killarney on June 2 and 3 as well as St Anne’s Park in Dublin on June 5.

The three new dates are on top of his sold out concerts at Dublin’s Malahide Castle on June 26 and Cork’s Musgrave Park on June 27.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on Friday, December 13, at 9am.

Having only released his debut album – Without Fear – in October, the Dublin natives rise has been fast and he is now set to headline a brand new festival.

Saltwater will take place on the grounds of Westport House in Mayo on the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The festival has been created by the people behind Sea Sessions and “will showcase top international and Irish talent with over 60 acts playing across three stages.”

Kennedy will headline alongside former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

Other acts announced include Maverick Sabre, The Stranglers, Lyra, Lee Scratch Perry and Jerry Fish with more to be confirmed.

The festival “is an expression of life on Ireland’s rugged wild Atlantic coast. Celebrating Music, Food, Culture, Wellness and the rich heritage of Westport.”

Festival Director Ray O’Donoghue said: “There’s so much history in Westport and Westport House that when the opportunity to host a new festival came up we jumped at the chance.

“We put a lot of work into getting the right lineup and we’re over the moon with how it’s tuned out! The festival is not only about a word class music lineup it’s also about experiencing all that Westport has to offer.

“With more acts, food tents, cultural events, pop up parties and so much more to be announced we’ve plenty of surprises in store.”