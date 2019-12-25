Is there a better feeling than hopping on a plane with your mates to a music festival in the sun?

Yes, we know, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to music festivals here in Ireland, but we’re not exactly guaranteed a rain-free weekend.

So why not pack light this summer and head to some of these sellar European fests that we’ve assembled with a little help from its4women.ie

What? NOS Alive

Where? Lisbon, Portugal

The line-up so far: Kendrick, Taylor, Billie Ellish, Caribou.

Why? Unlike a lot of southern European festivals, there’s camping! Plus, you’re a ten-minute train ride to the centre of gorgeous Lisbon.

How much for a weekend pass? Three-day tickets start at an unbelievable low 159 quid.

What? Mad Cool

Where? Madrid Spain

The line-up so far: Faith No More, The Killers, Anderson Paak, Alt-J, Wolf Alice

Why? The best line-up of 2020 so far. Billie Eilish, Anderson Paak, Foals and The Killers all on one night? Yes, please.

How much for a weekend pass? €179 for a three-day pass.

What? Roskilde

Where? Near Copenhagen, Denmark

The line-up so far: Deftones, Tyler, The Creator, Taylor Swift, Tom Yorke

Why? Closest in spirit to the already sold-out Glastonbury Festival, flags and all!

How much for a weekend pass? It’s Denmark, so a premium is inevitable. 2250dkk equates to a pricey €300 – and that’s not including booking fee.

What? Primavera Sound

Where? Barcelona, Spain

The line-up so far: Pavement, !!! … that’s it so far!

Why? If you want to catch the latest buzz bands and some exclusive performances, this if your festival!

How much for a weekend pass? A full festival ticket will set you back €180

What? Sziget Festival

Where? Budapest, Hungry

The line-up so far: No word yet, but expect big names from the world of pop and rock.

Why? A favourite of Irish revellers, Sziget is an out and out endurance test, running over a seven day period.

How much for a weekend pass? €299 all in for seven days.

What? Pukkelpop

Where? Kiewit, Belgium

The line-up so far: Nothing yet, but last year featured The National, Post Malone, Tame Impala and Royal Blood.

Why? A stalwart of the European festival scene, Pukkelpop’s line-up is as eclectic as its festival-goers.

How much for a weekend pass? No word yet on pricing.

What? Hurricane Festival

Where? Scheessel, Germany

The line-up so far: The German’s are not ones to slouch, so the entire line-up is pretty much out; Martin Garrix, The Killers, Twenty One Pilots, The 1975, Georgia, and Kings of Leon all feature.

Why? It’s Germany so you know the facilities and food will be top-notch.

How much for a weekend pass? Weekend camping starts at an amazing €149. How they can achieve that with such a fantastic line-up is beyond us.

This content is brought to you by its4women.ie