Is there a better feeling than hopping on a plane with your mates to a music festival in the sun?
Yes, we know, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to music festivals here in Ireland, but we’re not exactly guaranteed a rain-free weekend.
So why not pack light this summer and head to some of these sellar European fests that we’ve assembled with a little help from its4women.ie
What? NOS Alive
Where? Lisbon, Portugal
The line-up so far: Kendrick, Taylor, Billie Ellish, Caribou.
Why? Unlike a lot of southern European festivals, there’s camping! Plus, you’re a ten-minute train ride to the centre of gorgeous Lisbon.
How much for a weekend pass? Three-day tickets start at an unbelievable low 159 quid.
What? Mad Cool
Where? Madrid Spain
The line-up so far: Faith No More, The Killers, Anderson Paak, Alt-J, Wolf Alice
Why? The best line-up of 2020 so far. Billie Eilish, Anderson Paak, Foals and The Killers all on one night? Yes, please.
How much for a weekend pass? €179 for a three-day pass.
What? Roskilde
Where? Near Copenhagen, Denmark
The line-up so far: Deftones, Tyler, The Creator, Taylor Swift, Tom Yorke
Why? Closest in spirit to the already sold-out Glastonbury Festival, flags and all!
How much for a weekend pass? It’s Denmark, so a premium is inevitable. 2250dkk equates to a pricey €300 – and that’s not including booking fee.
What? Primavera Sound
Where? Barcelona, Spain
The line-up so far: Pavement, !!! … that’s it so far!
Why? If you want to catch the latest buzz bands and some exclusive performances, this if your festival!
How much for a weekend pass? A full festival ticket will set you back €180
What? Sziget Festival
Where? Budapest, Hungry
The line-up so far: No word yet, but expect big names from the world of pop and rock.
Why? A favourite of Irish revellers, Sziget is an out and out endurance test, running over a seven day period.
How much for a weekend pass? €299 all in for seven days.
What? Pukkelpop
Where? Kiewit, Belgium
The line-up so far: Nothing yet, but last year featured The National, Post Malone, Tame Impala and Royal Blood.
Why? A stalwart of the European festival scene, Pukkelpop’s line-up is as eclectic as its festival-goers.
How much for a weekend pass? No word yet on pricing.
What? Hurricane Festival
Where? Scheessel, Germany
The line-up so far: The German’s are not ones to slouch, so the entire line-up is pretty much out; Martin Garrix, The Killers, Twenty One Pilots, The 1975, Georgia, and Kings of Leon all feature.
Why? It’s Germany so you know the facilities and food will be top-notch.
How much for a weekend pass? Weekend camping starts at an amazing €149. How they can achieve that with such a fantastic line-up is beyond us.
