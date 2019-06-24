It goes without saying that Irish music is in a rude state of health lately.

And when the world’s biggest open-air music festival rolls along, the size of the Irish contingent at Glasto proves just how much we punch above our weight on the international stage.

With live coverage courtesy of the BBC across the weekend, you can catch these Irish artists entertaining 135,000 festival-goers from the comfort of your own sofa!

Hozier – Pyramid Stage – Saturday 4pm: The Wicklow-native has gone from strength to strength since releasing ‘Take Me To Church’ back in 2013. Since then, Andrew Hozier Byrne has reached no.1 in the US with his sophomore LP Wasteland Baby!’, which has spawned three singles to date.

Dermot Kennedy – John Peel – Sunday 15:30: Who isn’t talking about Dermot Kennedy these days? Having gained even more traction in recent months with singles ‘Lost’ and ‘Outnumbered’, the Irish music sensation takes on the John Peel stage at this year’s festival.

Snow Patrol – Other Stage – Friday 18:30: The legendary indie-rockers are in the middle of their world tour right now but they’re making time to stop off at Pilton on the festival’s first proper day.

Two Door Cinema Club – Other Stage – Friday 20:15: Despite having their specially-made 35ft inflatable fire extinguisher prop ‘stolen’ a week out from their big Glasto gig, Two Door will be in flying form having only released their cracking fourth album, False Alarm, last week.

Kojaque – Pussy Parlour – Sunday 10pm: The young Irish rapper who is causing a stir on both sides of the pond thanks to his stellar mini-album ‘Deli Daydreams’, which dropped last year.

Maverick Sabre – Sonic – 23:15: Representing the South East, the New Ross soul singer has bagged a headline slot at the Sonic stage. With three albums behind him, expect an eclectic setlist.

SOAK – Park Stage – Sunday 6pm: This 23-year-old’s music is filled with honesty. With an ever growing fan base thanks to a solid second album, her slot on The Park Stage could be a career changer.

Fontaine’s DC – Multiple Gigs: The Dublin punks stormed onto the music scene in early 2018 and the release of their debut album ‘Dogrel’ in April has only served to cement their reputation as one of the buzziest bands going.

David Keenan – Bread and Roses Stage – Sunday 6pm: The Irish balladeer has already caught the attention of Hozier, Damien Dempsey and Glen Hansard through his poetic lyrics. He’s heading for the Bread and Roses Stage at this year’s festival.