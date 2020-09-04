If it wasn’t for the ‘rona we’d be squeezing some slabs and a few folding chairs into the car boot and heading straight for Stradbally today…

Sadly it’s not to be, but all this chat about EP has got us thinking – what have been the most legendary performances over the years?

Quite a lot, it turns out!

Florence & The Machine, 2015

Having headlined Glasto two months previously, Flo had the wind in her sails as she stormed through her festival-closing headlining performance.

Beastie Boys, 2007

In what would be their last-ever Irish performance before the untimely death of Adam Yaunch, the legendary New York MCs stood head and shoulders above anything else that year.

The xx, 2012

Fresh from dropping their second album, The xx brought their stripped backed sound to the opening night of EP 2012, closing with the cult classic, VCR.

Outkast, 2014

It really didn’t matter that the Atlanta duo were convinced they were in Dublin for the entire slot, with bangers like Hey Ya, Rosa Parks, and Mrs. Jackson at their disposal Outkast brought a weary Sunday night crowd back to life on the fest’s final night.

The 1975, 2019

If we ever needed proof that Matt Healy & co had the pedigree to become true festival headliners, last year’s 80’s tinged EP gig was it.

King Kong Company, 2019

Drawing a crowd that prompted security to close off the Body & Soul area 30 mins before the gig, King Kong Company’s mental 1am EP showing last year might just have been their most legendary yet. Check out their performance from earlier that day below…

Arcade Fire, 2005:

Who knew when Arcade Fire played in those formative years of EP that they’d go on to become one of the biggest bands in the world? The gig has gone on to achieve a mythical status among Irish festival-goers and judging from this grainy footage from ’05, it’s not hard to see why.