Throw on your 00s dance shoes because the group with some of the best throwback tunes is making its way to Ireland this year.

3OH!3 have announced a date in Dublin as part of their 2020 tour.

The duo,Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte, are set to take to the Academy stage on Saturday 16th May.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 7th February at 10am from €26.

Shooting into the music industry with hits like ‘Don’t Trust Me’ and ‘My First Kiss’, the pair have spent the past number of years writing and producing music for other artists including Ariana Grande and Maroon 5.