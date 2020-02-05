The countdown is on to this years Longitude festival with news that 11 incredible new acts have been added to the line-up.
The new additions to this summer’s festival are: Roddy Ricch, Rex Orange County, Meek Mill, Doja Cat, Clairo, Polo G, Girl In Red, Rico Nasty, Tyla Yaweh, Joy Crookes and Baby Rose.
These artist join the already stellar performers Kendrick Lamar, Aitch, Mabel, Tyler The Creator and Da Baby.
The acts will descend upon Marley Park from 3rd to 5th July.
The full line-up is below.
LONGITUDE 2020 DAILY BREAKDOWN
Friday July 3rd
Kendrick Lamar
Mabel
Aitch
EarthGang
JAY1
Tyla Yaweh
Baby Rose
Saturday July 4th
Tyler, The Creator
AJ Tracey
Rex Orange County
Meek Mill
Playboi Carti
Lil Tecca
Pop Smoke
Polo G
Sunday July 5th
A$AP Rocky
Young Thug
DaBaby
Roddy Ricch
Charli XCX
Doja Cat
Clairo
Girl In Red
Rico Nasty
Joy Crookes
IDK
Santi
Last remaining tickets go on sale for the weekend this coming Friday, 7th February at 9am.
Weekend Tickets €219. 75/ Day Tickets €89.50 on Ticketmaster.