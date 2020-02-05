The countdown is on to this years Longitude festival with news that 11 incredible new acts have been added to the line-up.

The new additions to this summer’s festival are: Roddy Ricch, Rex Orange County, Meek Mill, Doja Cat, Clairo, Polo G, Girl In Red, Rico Nasty, Tyla Yaweh, Joy Crookes and Baby Rose.

These artist join the already stellar performers Kendrick Lamar, Aitch, Mabel, Tyler The Creator and Da Baby.

The acts will descend upon Marley Park from 3rd to 5th July.

The full line-up is below.

LONGITUDE 2020 DAILY BREAKDOWN

Friday July 3rd

Kendrick Lamar

Mabel

Aitch

EarthGang

JAY1

Tyla Yaweh

Baby Rose

Saturday July 4th

Tyler, The Creator

AJ Tracey

Rex Orange County

Meek Mill

Playboi Carti

Lil Tecca

Pop Smoke

Polo G

Sunday July 5th

A$AP Rocky

Young Thug

DaBaby

Roddy Ricch

Charli XCX

Doja Cat

Clairo

Girl In Red

Rico Nasty

Joy Crookes

IDK

Santi

Last remaining tickets go on sale for the weekend this coming Friday, 7th February at 9am.

Weekend Tickets €219. 75/ Day Tickets €89.50 on Ticketmaster.