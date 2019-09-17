This is just what we need to cheer us up on yet another ho-hum Tuesday morning.

Forever in touch with Ireland’s eating habits, Tayto may have just struck gold with these new flavours: Curry Chip and Hot Wings!

The new limited edition packets follow previous experiments by the company, including Spice Bag flavour and the now legendary Cheese & Onion chocolate bar.

Commenting on the launch of the new editions, Tayto said that Hot Wings is perfect for “wing lovers looking for full-on flavour, while Curry Chip flavour is for those who feel “a 3-in-1 just doesn’t pack the crunch you’re looking for”.

To celebrate the launch, Tayto has teamed up with online comedians and content creators including our favourite Love Island commentator Fionnuala Jay and Giz A Laugh’s Enya Martin. Keep an eye on their social channels to see what they make of the new flavours!