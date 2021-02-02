Just when we had resigned ourselves to another godawful year, THIS comes along.

From getting a Big Mac flung at you by the driver or figuring out where to place the sauce dippers, tucking into a Maccy D’s in the car is rarely easy.

Thankfully the latter issue has been solved by the ambitiously-named Amazon seller Enzo Boutique UK. And before you ask, no, it’s no relation to Ferrari.

Their custom-made double sauce dipper tray clips neatly onto any car air vent, giving fast-food fans a sturdy surface to dip their nuggets.

The find was made by TikToker safwaring, who said it was “best purchase ever”. Overstatement? Nah, never!

Coming in at a little under a tenner including post & packaging to the South East, ours are already on their way!

Image Credit: Enzo Boutique UK