Just when we had resigned ourselves to another godawful year, THIS comes along.
From getting a Big Mac flung at you by the driver or figuring out where to place the sauce dippers, tucking into a Maccy D’s in the car is rarely easy.
Thankfully the latter issue has been solved by the ambitiously-named Amazon seller Enzo Boutique UK. And before you ask, no, it’s no relation to Ferrari.
Their custom-made double sauce dipper tray clips neatly onto any car air vent, giving fast-food fans a sturdy surface to dip their nuggets.
The find was made by TikToker safwaring, who said it was “best purchase ever”. Overstatement? Nah, never!
@safwaringBest purchase ever #amazon #chickennuggets #mcdonalds♬ All TikTok Mashup (JVKE – Upside Down) – JVKE 🌩
Coming in at a little under a tenner including post & packaging to the South East, ours are already on their way!
Image Credit: Enzo Boutique UK