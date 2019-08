Barbers and hairdressers will be offering free ‘championship’ haircuts at Croke Park this weekend.

Fans can choose from ‘The Hurling Helmet’, ‘The Sideline Cut’, braids or ‘updos’ along with county colour ribbons before the Electric Ireland GAA All Ireland Minor Hurling Final.

Kilkenny take on Galway at 1.30pm on Sunday in the minor final, before the Cats take on Tipperary in the senior hurling final at half 3.