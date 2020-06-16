A luxury hotel in Cork is ‘giving itself away’ for a unique private hospitality experience as part of a massive fundraising drive for an autism charity.

The Cork International Hotel is due to reopen to the public on July 13. But, just before it throws open its doors to guests, it will host the winner of a very special fundraising draw for The Rainbow Club autism support group who will have the entire hotel to themselves and up to 30 close family or friends, for a whole weekend.

The amazing package includes a two-night stay for the winner and their guests, breakfast for each guest each morning in the Atlantic Restaurant, access to a family concierge, a private dinner for 30 guests on the Saturday night, with a pianist providing the entertainment, access to the hotel’s cinema room and fitness suite, and access to the children’s Aviator playroom.

It is the first time the hotel has offered itself as a prize like this and all the money raised will go to its charity partner, The Rainbow Club, a Cork charity that helps families living with autism, and which has seen its fundraising efforts hit badly by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hotel general manager, Carmel Lonergan, said it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a family to enjoy exclusive rental of an entire hotel and to experience the unique world of private hospitality.

“They will be the only residents in the hotel during that weekend,” she said.

“This will be the last opportunity before we reopen our doors on July 13. We were disappointed that we could not raise more money for our charity partner, the Rainbow Club this year so all proceeds from this will go to them and the fantastic work they do.”

Its charity partner, The Rainbow Club, offers a range of supports such as occupational, speech and language, play and art therapies to families across the county. It was founded by Karen and Jon O’Mahony, whose sons, Sean and Stephen, have autism.

“The Covid-19 crisis has had a big impact on our organisation,” Karen said.

“We are very worried about funding but even more so we are worried about the social impacts the restrictions are having on those who use our service. We are not Government funded and 85% of our income comes from fundraising, which is gone. We support 458 children and have 300 families on our waiting list. We are delighted that the Cork International Hotel is offering up this amazing prize as all money raised will be greatly appreciated by us.”

Just 5,000 tickets will be made available for the exclusive draw and tickets, priced €20, will be sold on a first come basis.

The lucky winners will have the use of the hotel privately for the weekend of July 10 and 11. The hotel hopes to raise €100,000 for the charity.

To be in with a chance of experiencing life in a hotel to yourself, make a €20 donation here.