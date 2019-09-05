This Tuesday September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day, a worldwide event to raise awareness on suicide and promote suicide prevention activities.

Every 40 seconds, a life is lost to suicide, with up to 25 times as many making a suicide attempt. In order to understand suicide and what we can do to combat it, Michelle Heffernan spoke to Derek Devoy, suicide campaigner and founder of Taxiwatch. Listen to Derek’s story on the Sunday Grill this weekend from 10am and find out what you can do for yourself and for others to stop lives being lost to suicide.

If you are seeking support or guidance related to this topic, you can call Samaritans 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 116 123