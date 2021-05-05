Photo: Ministre de la Santé Mali

Kevin Galvin

A Malian woman has given birth to NINE children this morning, according to the country’s health ministry.

25-year-old Halima Cissé was expecting to have seven children after her echograph.

The woman was evacuated from the country’s biggest hospital in the capital Bamako after a two-week stay, and transferred to a Moroccain clinic by order of interim president Bah N’Daw.

Mrs. Cissé’s extremely rare birth had sparked public interest in the West African country, where doctors were concerned for her safety and that of her children.

She was transferred to Morocco on March 30th and after a five week stay, she gave birth to five girls and four boys by Caesarean section.

It is extremely rare to give birth to a set of nonuplets – and complications during and after birth often mean that some of the babies do not survive.

However, the Malian Health Ministry has congratulated the medical teams’ professionalism in both countries leading to such a happy outcome.

The ministry also thanked President N’Daw’s intervention and wished both mother and children a long life.