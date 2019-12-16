Let’s face it, we’re all used to checking our bank balance and seeing far less than what we thought we had.

That wasn’t the case with Texan Ruth Balloon who checked her bank balance last week to find an astonishing $37 million dollars (€33 million Euro) deposited.

Ruth’s initial thought was that a well-heeled mate had dropped her the insane sum of cash, however, elation was soon replaced with crushing disappointment when Ruth’s bank told her the deposit was an error.

Understandably, Ruth had to give the funds back to her bank.

Speaking to KTVT in Texas, she said: “I was a millionaire. I have a screenshot of it so I can say that now. It’s quite a story.

“I hoped someone really gifted us with that $37 million.”

Ruth’s bank Legacy Texas, weighed in on the matter, saying: “A client made a foreign currency deposit into her LegacyTexas account on December 10th. Due to the fluctuation in exchange rates, all foreign currency transactions must be manually entered into our system through our back office. When our client’s deposit was being keyed in, our representative entered her account number into the amount field by mistake.”

So there you have it, further proof that there’s no such thing as free money!