This Friday, we’ll be teaming up with Cork Airport for our Spin the Wheel giveaway.

We’ll be getting your summer off to a flyer by giving away flights to 10 destinations across Europe – all from Cork airport.

For your chance to win, all you have to do is check in to City Square Shopping Centre Waterford on Friday at 12:30pm.

We’ll give you a boarding pass and if you get called to the gate, you could be taking off to one of those amazing destinations with Cork Airport!

We’re listing our absolute favourite part of each of the ten destinations to get you in the holiday mood.

Malta – Stroll through the streets of Valetta.

A city with a story to tell around every corner, Valletta is one picture-postcard view after another.

London – Scale to the top of St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Forget glass-clad skyscrapers, get the original London skyline view from the cathedral’s towering dome.

Birmingham – Gorge on chocolate at Cadbury World

Need we say anymore?

Lisbon – Rock out in the sun at one of Europe’s greatest music festivals:

The Foo Fighters, Muse, The Weeknd, and Pearl Jam are just some of the giants to have played at this mammoth (and rain-free) music festival.

Bristol – The best gastro pub scene going:

The city’s vibrant gastropub will have you salivating. The pints ain’t bad either…

Edinburgh – Be a shameless tourist at Edinburgh Castle:

One of the greatest castles in all of Europe. Period.

Budapest – Visit Buda Castle:

A UNESCO World Heritage site, Buda Castle’s stunning facade will have you in awe.

Manchester – Watch the footie:

We couldn’t care less if you’re a United or City fan – soaking up the atmosphere at either stadium is a once in a lifetime experience.

Amsterdam – Rent a bike:

Boasting the flattest land going, it takes almost zero fitness to breeze about the Dutch capital’s streets.

Zurich – Visit at least ONE museum:

With over 50 museums on offer, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

This content is brought to you by Cork Airport