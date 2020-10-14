A Wexford based undertaker has said natural burials provide ‘comfort’ to friends and relatives of the deceased.

Colin McAteer runs the Woodbrook Natural Burial Ground at the foot of the Blackstairs Mountains, which offers environmentally friendly coffins that use no varnishes, plastics or metals.

“A lot of people say they take a lot of solace and comfort from that fact that life goes on.

“And you can see that in abundance with the nature that surrounds the place.

Its as parts of existing cemeteries in Cork City may soon be set aside for eco-friendly graves.

Rather than grey marble headstones, only simple grave markers or tree planting is allowed among scenes of native Irish woodland and wildflower meadows.