This week’s Wednesday Warrior sees Shonagh caught up with Wexford well-being coach Christine Doyle who along with D’Lush cafe are running a campaign this week called #colouryourway on Instagram for Mental Health Ireland! ___________________________________________ Tipp Students Kaitlyn Ryan and Kayleigh Cronin who brought their Positive Wellbeing app to the BT Young Scientist competition spoke to Shonagh in our second Wednesday Warrior of February.

Dubbed ‘Give Me That ENERGY’, the app by the Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed students was highly commended in their Senior category at this year’s virtual event.

Give Me That ENERGY! was created to pave the pathway to positive wellbeing, with ENERGY standing for:

Exercise Nutrition Exhale Random Gratitude Your Safety on the internet. Due to the challenges brought about by Covid-19 and the isolation many people have felt during lockdown, the Tipp students felt there was room for tech to get people active, keep them healthy and engaging in self-care. Using their own lived experience, feedback from their school community and the challenges they’ve witnessed throughout the pandemic, the students compiled their app to act as a home for all the tools the user needs to improve their personal wellbeing. A user-friendly service, the app offers the user resources, tasks to achieve and maintain a positive wellbeing and a safe platform to log their progress. This is a deadly idea! Tipp students Kaitlyn & Kayleigh have launched an app that promotes positive wellbeing among teenagers. They’ve since gone on to be ‘highly commended’ at 2021’s @BTYSTE! This is their story… pic.twitter.com/ysfHamEHdq — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) February 10, 2021 ______________________________________ Feb 3rd’s Wednesday Warrior saw our Sho chat with Stacey Fiat formerly of the Pen Pal Project. “We’ve had a lot of people ask us to do other projects like charity fundraisers for homelessness and mental health, random acts of kindness and the list goes on,” says Stacey as she talks about her latest initiative – the Feel Good Projects. “I changed the name to Stacey’s Feel Good Projects as I feel the name represents what we are doing better. Our first project is a 5km Charity run for Focus Ireland that is taking place on February 20th & 21st. We have already raised over €1000 which is incredible.” “One nursing home said it was absolutely magical.” After the runaway success of the Pen Pal Project last year, Stacey Fiat has gone one step forward by establishing Stacey’s Feel Good Project which kicks off with a 5km run in aid of @FocusIreland. This is her story… 👏 pic.twitter.com/O4EXuCrNSp — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) February 3, 2021 ____________________________________________________ Our final Wednesday Warrior of January saw Shonagh chat to Patrick Meehan from the Natural Health Store in Wexford. He tells her how he is involved in a recycling programme offered in Ireland by TerraCycle to recycle crisp packets among the community and how he’s helping to raise funds for charity in the process. This shop owner is turning crisp packets into cash for charity! ♻ Patrick from the @healthstorewex is recycling previously ‘unrecyclable’ foil packets and using the monies raised to fund donations to Wexford Women’s Refuge. This is his story… pic.twitter.com/vFpmQhsIQU — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) January 27, 2021 ____________________________________________________

In January Shonagh spoke to 22-year Caitlin Clauson from Wexford who is a food blogger and the author of ‘There’s Nothing for Lunch’ which aims to get college students eating heathily. She told us how it came about… “Paisean Foodie was born in the summer after my first year in college studying food and business as a collection of all my food pictures. I’ve always had a love for food, creating dishes and trialling recipes. From as young as 6 I would wake early at the weekends and whip up a batch of buns waking up dad to put them into the oven, something that he always did graciously despite being disturbed from his sleep-in. “The book was created when pulling together recipe ideas for my sister who was looking for easy quick and recipes for when she would be cooking for herself in college. It’s aimed at anyone looking for a little bit of lunch inspiration or motivation.” ________________________________ Liz Carey is a nurse who usually works on the National School’s Immunisation Programme. However, in March last year, she was redeployed to a testing centre in the South East. Having returned to her original school immunisation role during the summer, Liz was called up to aid the COVID vaccine roll-out over Christmas and into the new year. She was vaccinated last Friday at University Hospital Waterford. “I was more than delighted to be called for the vaccine. It is a step closer to getting back to normal”, she says. This is her story… _________________ Wexford MarineWatch celebrated eight years in action in 2020 and to date have helped hundreds of people in distress, saving many lives in the process.

Founding member George Lawlor told Shonagh about how the organisation came to be and the tireless work of its volunteers.

Our Christmas Wednesday Warrior was 5th-year student Molli Meaghan-Tresson from Wexford. Molli has composed and performed a festive charity single for homeless services. To date, the single has raised over €1000. You can listen to it here. This is her story…

“I began busking in early 2018 and decided that year I wanted to donate my entire December earnings to help the homeless. I researched the various charities working directly with those I wanted to help and Christmas 2018 saw me earn €1230 and donated the money to Wexford Helping the Homeless. While busking, I became aware of a local group who were providing soup runs and other assistance to people living on the streets in the area. I then decided to donate my 2019 Christmas earnings to them. 2020 proved challenging and my chances to get out and busk were rare due to Covid-19. As winter approached, I began to worry about my ability to busk for the homeless as the restrictions would prevent me from doing so. I adopted a plan B which was to write, record and release my own charity single. “Last Christmas” is written from the perspective of a homeless couple who are sitting and watching everyone else prepare for Christmas. People fuss and running around worrying about gifts. All the homeless couple can do is to try help each other through the cold nights and days, and hope for a better tomorrow. They realise they have each other, that they have the greatest gift of all, love. While researching homeless services, I found Brother Kevin and the Capuchin Homeless Centre. Brother Kevin’s belief of non-judgmental help, that anyone that came for help would be helped really rang home with my own beliefs that anyone from any walk of life could face this issue someday. I decided that all proceeds from my song would go to this fantastic service. I was hesitant to ask people for donations due to the hard year so many have faced, so I decided my main aim would be to get as many plays as possible on Spotify. The song is also available to purchase on iTunes. And to try and really raise funds to help, I set up a PayPal account. All money raised is going to the Capuchin Homeless Services. Between sales, streams and generous donations, the current figure stands at just over €1000 euro. __________________

Wednesday Warrior Noah Sheerin is walking an astonishing 120km over Advent to raise money for St Vincent De Paul. This is his story…

For each of the 24 days of Advent, we are doing a 5km walk to raise money for St Vincent De Paul. That’s 120km in total!! We are doing the walk no matter what the weather, rain, sleet, snow or cold because homeless people can’t get away from bad weather either. “I’ve seen homeless people down in Carlow… I’ve always thought they deserved a second chance.” 10-year-old Noah Sheerin is walking an astonishing 120km over Advent to raise money for @SVP_Ireland 👏 This is his story… pic.twitter.com/AGRrDomsEx — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) December 16, 2020 The reason I am doing this is because every Friday my brother, sister, mum and I would go to a petrol station and get a treat. There would be a poor homeless man sitting beside the station. We would always give him something to eat and drink. One time I saw other people giving him food and water and that just made me feel really happy to see everyone helping him. Some of the nights we have been walking have been very cold and rainy and it’s terrible to think of those poor people who don’t have somewhere warm to sleep or anything to eat. So if you can please donate to help the homeless. Also, thank you very much to everyone who has donated so far, we really appreciate it!!! We will walk to the SVP Carlow Hostel on 24th December and donate the money to them. We have been talking to Barbara Murphy there and we are so grateful for the work they do for the homeless.

Kaitlyn Whelan Kinsella from Wexford

Earlier this year, 20-year-old Kaitlyn Whelan Kinsella from Wexford posted a video to Instagram sharing her experience of losing her young brother Jack to suicide two years ago. She told Shonagh about the video which went on to be viewed over 150,000 times. This is her story:

“I recorded this video for myself, purely to let my thoughts and feelings out when I became overwhelmed the night before Jacks anniversary. It then crossed my mind that maybe videoing my thoughts and sharing to people what I had to say would benefit someone, even just one person. I made a promise to Jack, for what would have been his 15th birthday, that I would be as kind a person as I could possibly be. I set myself a goal for that year ahead to spread more awareness and try help other people in similar situations. Jack devoted every day he spent with family, friends and classmates to making them smile, as well as being so active and outgoing and having a laugh! However, he was bullied from a young age and had suicidal thoughts for a few years which we only discovered shortly before his passing. It never stopped him from standing up for others whom were being treating wrongly, and he was helping others in any way he could by being the kindest young boy I knew.”

I’m addressing the importance it is for everyone to read these posts online about suicide/anxiety/depression. The posts on little things you can do to help someone, how to deal with your own emotions and information on who you can call when in a similar situation. I didn’t think I needed to know anything to do with mental health and I regret so deeply having that mindset because then when my own little brother mentioned suicide my whole world spun around and I couldn’t balance. Please educate yourselves and keep up to date with the tips on how to keep an eye on your loved ones and how to deal with your own mental health! It is so important to be kind to one another. Setting yourself a task of just one kind gesture a day could potentially save someone’s life. I posted this video to help one person, and the feedback I have gotten is amazing. I have helped so many people, way more than I would have imagined and a lot of people have come to me explaining how I’ve made them realise how precious that time with loved ones really is. I’ve been smiling constantly since I posted reading the amazing messages. I hope everyone can be kind now over Christmas because you never know what someone is going through and please send my video on to someone who you think may need to hear it. Remember it’s ok not to be ok. If you are affected by any issue in this article, please contact Pieta House on 1800-247247 or the Samaritans by telephoning 116 123 (free) or by emailing [email protected]