The 4-star Tower Hotel & Leisure Centre reopened its doors to the public earlier this year following extensive renovations.

To coincide with our Facebook giveaway (from 6:30pm on May 10), where you can win a one night stay along with breakfast and an evening meal, and the one-year anniversary of Pier 37 Bar & Grill, they gave us a walk-through tour of the new-look hotel. Check it out below:

Over the past two years, the hotel has witnessed a complete refurbishment of its Ardmore Ballroom, lobby and lounge area, with the all-new Hobson’s Restaurant opening in October 2018 to coincide with ongoing bedroom upgrades.

For more info, check out the Tower Hotel’s website.