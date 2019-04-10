What do you think when you hear the word Volunteering? ‘Unpaid’, ‘waste of effort’, ‘time-consuming’?

Well, you would not be the only one; but if you volunteer at Waterford Youth Arts it’s a completely different game.

As part of the WYA team, you will be assisting with Workshop Tutors to help create the younger generation of local Artists. For adults to is a great way of learning about the arts – Film, Drama, Art, Circus Skills, Creative Writing and Dance through participation and leading.

You can, therefore, learn new skills and discover a new part of yourself while at the same time giving back to the next generation.

Waterford Youth Arts are looking for people who would have two hours available each week to assist with workshops, details of which can be found on their website – www.waterfordyoutharts.com.

WYA say that the role would be perfect for a person who is driven, open to new experiences, likes working with young people and has a genuine interest in the arts.

All potential volunteers will have to go through Garda Vetting to be considered for the role.

If you would like more information you can drop into the Arch on Barrack Street, make an enquiry through WYA’s Facebook and Twitter pages, contact the company through email at [email protected] or call reception at (051) 879377 for an immediate response.