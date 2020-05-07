By Anna O’Donoghue

The show will continue to go on for the cast of Riverdance, who took to redirecting the spotlights to their homes, as part of their ‘Together Apart’ project.

In March, the cast of Riverdance’s “Lee Company” took to the stage of the world famous Radio City Music Hall, in New York City, to a sold out audience which included UN Ambassadors representing 120 nations.

Little did they know that as the curtain came down to yet another standing ovation, it would be one of their last shows in New York and one of the final shows of their much anticipated 25th Anniversary North American Tour.

On the last night when they took their bow and the applause of the audience began to fade, the cast reassembled onstage to hear the news that, due to COVID 19, they had just performed their final show for the foreseeable future.

Saddened by the sudden closure and highly aware of the impact of the pandemic in countries throughout the world, the cast and crew returned home.

From their homes in Ireland, UK, USA, Canada, Spain, Australia, Moldova, Ukraine and Russia they are eager to share their support to our global audience.

The Riverdance cast have come together, while being apart, to create this poignant video to say thank you to all frontline and essential workers, as well as those dancers who have swapped their dancing shoes for scrubs, and the people at home who continue to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking today the producers said:

We are incredibly proud of our entire Riverdance family and, in particular, those who are currently working on frontlines and in essential industries around the world. Thank you!