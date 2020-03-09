A tweet from our very own Niall Power from Beat Breakfast has gone viral over the weekend.

A video emerged from a press conference where a crowd gathered to watch a performance for International Women’s Day.

Bród, one of President Michael D Higgins’ dogs, is seen wandering throughout the groups of people in a bid to find his human.

I am glad we live in a country where the President is constitutionally required to give belly rubs even when he’s very busy. pic.twitter.com/to4fZZJE4R — Niall Power (@mrniallpower) March 6, 2020

After searching the room, the Bernese mountain dog locks eyes with the President, joyfully runs towards him and does what any good boy does, demands belly rubs.

The video has gone viral on Twitter with over 2 million views not including the many versions of the footage up online since.

I like a president who understands the need for belly rubs. https://t.co/MzmrpzFbbN — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2020

It has even reached Hollywood with Star Wars hero Mark Hamill tweeting “I adore Micheal D. Higgins!I adore Micheal D. Higgins! ” to his 3.6 million followers.

I adore Micheal D. Higgins! 🇮🇪 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 9, 2020