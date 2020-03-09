A tweet from our very own Niall Power from Beat Breakfast has gone viral over the weekend.

A video emerged from a press conference where a crowd gathered to watch a performance for International Women’s Day.

Bród, one of President Michael D Higgins’ dogs, is seen wandering throughout the groups of people in a bid to find his human.


After searching the room, the Bernese mountain dog locks eyes with the President, joyfully runs towards him and does what any good boy does, demands belly rubs.

The video has gone viral on Twitter with over 2 million views not including the many versions of the footage up online since.

It has even reached Hollywood with Star Wars hero Mark Hamill tweeting “I adore Micheal D. Higgins!I adore Micheal D. Higgins! ” to his 3.6 million followers.

