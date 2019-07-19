A marsupial, possibly a wallaby or a small kangaroo, has been spotted roaming free in Cork.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the sighting of a kangaroo or wallaby near Mountain Barracks, in Kilworth, County Cork, this Friday morning.

“We don’t know why he was there – maybe he skipped bail,” a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana’s Southern Region said in a statement.

“Local gardaí went to the area but our antipodean friend had already hopped it.”

“We’re liaising with local authorities to try and catch up with him and would ask the public to report any sightings.”

Fota Wildlife Park, as well as a number of small animal farms in the area, have confirmed they are not currently missing any marsupials.