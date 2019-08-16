Dogs… you just can’t be up to them sometimes.

Kerry video creator Tadhg Fleming has shared the moment his little dog, Otis, locked him out of his own car.

Yup, you read that correctly.

Tadhg left his car to close the gates and Otis, a miniature Dachshund, stepped on the ‘lock all doors’ button beside the driver’s seat, leaving Tadhg outside.

“I came home and left the car running while I went out to lock the gates and Otis stepped on the “Lock Doors” button,” Tadhg told us.

“I actually couldn’t believe it and there he was sitting in the seat looking up at me. So as I was thinking of a way back in the cows from the field next door heard all the commotion and decided to pull up and watch.

“You actually couldn’t write it like…So I ran back and forth calling him to see if he’d press the button again with his paw and eventually he did.”

Tadhg filmed his attempts from outside the car to get Otis to unlock the doors, and they are hilarious.

You might recognise Tadhg from his viral video ‘Bat Dad’, showing his father Derry chasing a bat out of the kitchen of their family home.

It was seen by millions of people in 2017 and the Fleming family made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

More of Tadhg’s videos are on his Facebook page here.