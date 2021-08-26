Photo: Screen capture from Tyler Cardon Twitter.

By Cillian Doyle.

If you want a little bit of serotonin today, then just have a look at this.

Dressing up as a child was the best, whether it was Woody from Toy Story, Bob The Builder, or like many kids, Spider-Man!

This adorable video was shared by Twitter user Tyler Cardon, where it shows a Dad helping his child live their dreams!

The father can be seen helping the child, who’s wearing an iconic superhero attire, that is Spider-Man, climb up walls, the roof, and guiding them around the living room while the child pretends that webs are shooting from his wrists.

I mean come on, isn’t this the best thing you have seen all day!

Dudes in their early 20s: “I don’t think I want kids.” Same dudes in their early 30s: pic.twitter.com/saSJfRDZwn — Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) August 24, 2021