Last year on St Patrick’s Day, there was one star of the parades in Ireland.

A clip of Big Bird doing a wheelie in a go-cart went viral after featuring in the parades coverage on RTE’s Six One News.

Nothing says St. Patrick’s Day like Big Bird doing a wheelie 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/D9mNQH4g0h — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) March 17, 2019

Despite all parades cancelled across the country this year because of COVID-19, Big Bird wasn’t letting that stop him enjoy his Patrick’s Day tradition!

Numerous videos appeared on social media of the Sesame Street star in action.

They may have closed the pubs, they may have closed the schools, but nothing is stopping Big Bird doing wheelies up Rush main street on Paddy’s Day pic.twitter.com/2jGFfzTT4d — Robbie (@Robbie__Farrell) March 17, 2020

THE BEST ST PATRICKS DAY PARADE YET! ☘️🎉🇮🇪 #paddysday2020 pic.twitter.com/ekmftWsgV3 — Niamh Algar (@NiamhAlgar) March 17, 2020