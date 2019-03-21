We all have our little quirks when it comes to food – things we despise and weird food combinations that we love.

However, one Twitter user put the cat among the pigeons this week by asking people for their unpopular food opinions.

Many Twitter users rushed in to give their opinion.

The Beat Breakfast Crew decided to put this to the test this morning and received lots of messages with firmly held food beliefs.

However, it was a call from Harry that really shocked them!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hungry? How about a cup of thick gravy… on it’s own? 😷#UnpopularFoodOpinion #BeatBreakfast

A post shared by Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) on

