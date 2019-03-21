We all have our little quirks when it comes to food – things we despise and weird food combinations that we love.

However, one Twitter user put the cat among the pigeons this week by asking people for their unpopular food opinions.

I personally think peanut butter is disgusting and is a disgrace. — Mya✨ (@YOONDDAENGI) March 10, 2019

Many Twitter users rushed in to give their opinion.

Pizza and other hot foods should NOT be eaten cold. Rank — Beckerage (@Rubicko89) March 19, 2019

Ketchup is nasty. — 2nd coming of girthquake. (@GuessWhosBackGQ) March 19, 2019

Bounty is the best chocolate — George Guest (@GeorgeGuest17) March 19, 2019

The Beat Breakfast Crew decided to put this to the test this morning and received lots of messages with firmly held food beliefs.

However, it was a call from Harry that really shocked them!

