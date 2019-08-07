Watch as young Donegal drummer Liam, 6, quite literally rocks the radio

Six-year old drummer Finlay Sheridan stole the show at this year’s Rathmullan Community Festival in Donegal.

Spotted while performing with dad Daniel and brother Evan (19) in their band My Generation at the festival he was then invited to play live on the Mark Patterson show on BBC Radio Foyle.

As the first-ever drummer in Radio Foyle’s new performance studio, Finlay hit the beat perfectly to perform The White Stripes ‘7 Nation Army’, followed by Queen anthem, ‘We Will Rock You’.

Finlay, a pupil at Drumhalla National School, was delighted to get his debut at the town’s 21st festival, and took it all in his stride by then playing live on national radio a few days later.

Radio Foyle’s Mark Patterson said:

‘Finlay was out of this world, the best young drummer we’ve ever had in here. There are times in this business, that a young talent is instantly recognised, and at just six years old, Finlay is such a talent. I’m looking forward to seeing where his creative path takes him’.

Hear the full radio interview by listening in from 1.17.09 here