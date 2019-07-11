A man dubbed by the internet as ‘angry bagel shop man’ has gone viral.

A video uploaded to social media shows a man yelling about dating sites and ‘women in general’ calling him short.

There is no context to whatever seemed to spark his outburst, but the video shows the man visibly agitated and attempting to pick fights with men who seem very, very tall.

The bagel man says: “Why is it ok for women to say ‘oh you’re five feet’ on dating sites, ‘you should be dead’,” before slamming his newspaper to the ground. “That’s ok?”

A girl is heard replying: “Who said that to you here? Nobody.”

To which the man yells: “Women in general have said it on dating sites! You think I’m making that s**t up? Everywhere I go I get the same f*****g smirk with the biting lip.”

He then re-enacts the biting lip before telling two men- one of whom appears in frame- to shut up and challenges them to a fight.

“You’re not god, you’re not my dad, you’re not my boss,” he says to the man who then tackles him to the ground.

The video has been shared numerous times and has more than 21 million views.

A second video has been posted by the original poster showing what happened next: