A photographer named Christian Vieler specializes in capturing those moments of joy when dogs are about to catch treats in their mouths.

The photographer has been taking these images since back in 2015, naming the project simply ‘Dogs Catching Treats’.

In 2013 Vieler bought a new camera. While throwing treats to his dog and snapping images while testing out the new camera’s settings, magic was born.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy…

