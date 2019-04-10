A photographer named Christian Vieler specializes in capturing those moments of joy when dogs are about to catch treats in their mouths.
The photographer has been taking these images since back in 2015, naming the project simply ‘Dogs Catching Treats’.
In 2013 Vieler bought a new camera. While throwing treats to his dog and snapping images while testing out the new camera’s settings, magic was born.
Sit back, relax, and enjoy…
It's Big-Nose-Saturday … isn't it? 🤔😃
Weekend means no treat-end 🤦🏻♂️😂 #badpun . Model Arielle
Young gun Amy in action 🙈👀😃
Amica 😃
Eiki did it in Bern.
That was a very gorgeous day with a few of the best social accounts around. Thanks @joserapetfood and @tony_petfluenceragency for bringing @meinhundeleben @fridabeagle @braveheart_timba @herrtuerkis and @verpinscht together in my studio. Here are some unedited impressions from my guests [Advertisment]. I am looking forward tomorrow.
dogs, photography
Dear Boxer-Fan, this is Lara from Switzerland. Lara performed, as you would expect it from a Boxer 😂