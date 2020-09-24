Best known for its collection of rice, Uncle Ben’s have changed their brand name in a bid to be more inclusive.

Mars confirmed the news on social media after it had become a topic of conversation regarding racial stereotyping.

Changing its name to Ben’s Original, the company will also be removing Frank Brown’s face from packaging, who has been appearing on products since 1947.

Frank Brown was a head waiter based in Chicago when Uncle Ben’s first launched, who had agreed to pose for the photograph as the face of the brand.

The name Uncle Ben’s was reportedly inspired by a Texas farmer known for his high-quality rice.

Taking to Instagram, the company said they are looking to do much more than simply change their name.

“We listened. And we learned. We understand the inequities that were associated with the name and face of the Uncle Ben’s brand and have committed to change.

“We will change our name to Ben’s Original™, as well as remove the image on our packaging to create more inclusive branding. This change signals our ambition to create a more inclusive future while maintaining our commitment to producing the world’s best rice.

“We are not just changing our name, but also taking action to enhance inclusion and equity and that comes with a new brand purpose to create opportunities that offer everyone a seat at the table.

“Our first actions will be to fund scholarships with National Urban League that will ensure aspiring Black culinary entrepreneurs get the educational opportunities they deserve so their ideas and voices can be appreciated by all.

“In addition to the new scholarship, we will invest in Greenville, Mississippi, where our brand has been produced for the U.S. market for more than 40 years, to enhance educational opportunities for more than 7,500 area students, as well as furthering access to fresh foods”.