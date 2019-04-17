If you’re a fan of the Cadbury Crème Egg, it’s best that you look away.

But, hey, if you’re an uber-healthy eater who likes to lord it above us chocolate lovers, today is your lucky day.

Granted, it’s pretty obvious that the humble Crème Egg isn’t the healthiest snacking option out there, but we didn’t know things were this bad…

Rebecca Bilham, took to Facebook to post THIS photo, revealing how much sugar these little fellas contain.

Each Crème Egg has a staggering 26 grams of sugar – to put that into context, that’s 86% of an adult’s daily recommended intake.

That will leave you with just 4 grams of sugar for the rest of the day, assuming you’ve consumed zero sugar before that. Ouch.