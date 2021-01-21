People are being asked to send a virtual hug to loved ones on National Hugging Day.

Charities say a hug via a donation could help their services stay in place throughout the Covid crisis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adventures With A Difference (@adventures_wad)



Buildings across the country such as the Mansion House in Dublin, City Halls in Cork and Waterford are lighting up in pink to mark the initiative today.

Adam King who appeared on the Late Late Toy Show, says people can get involved by sharing the hashtag national hugging day:

“Because we can’t hug each other this year, I’m sending you all a virtual hug!

“Keep an eye out because you might see my virtual hug near you!”