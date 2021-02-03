James Cox

He stole the nation’s hearts when he appeared on The Late Late Toy Show last year and now six-year-old Adam King from Co Cork will be spreading more joy with his ‘Hug For You’ card.

The cards will be on sale at SuperValu and selected Centra stores from Friday, February 5th.

Adam has teamed up with the retailers this Valentine’s to help the nation give their very own special hug to those who really need it at this time. All proceeds from the cards will go to CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.

The card, decorated with Adam’s very own virtual hug artwork that he debuted on the Toy Show, is the perfect hug in an envelope when so many will have been apart for so long.

In his efforts to support people’s mental health in these challenging times Adam encourages senders of his card to write personal messages on the hug inside the card. Recipients are encouraged to cut out the hug after Valentines and display somewhere that brings them hope and joy.

The limited-edition cards are retailing at €3.99.

Speaking about the initiative Adam’s father David said “Adam has been a patient of these hospitals since the day he was born, so we have experienced first-hand the amazing work they are doing. We are delighted to partner with SuperValu and Centra to support their work in this way. The values of these companies, supporting community and accessibility align greatly with our own. Additionally, we hope the card will bring some much need joy to people’s lives in these challenging times of disconnect.”

Image: Adam King & his Virtual Hug Valentines Cards: Image by: Shaunagh O’Connell Photography