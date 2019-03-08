We all know that person who loves to put tomato ketchup on everything.

They’ll be delighted with the news that a tomato sauce ice cream has been launched by a food company in New Zealand.

The unusual product will have vanilla ice cream with a tomato sauce ripple running through it and is a partnership between tomato sauce company Wattie’s and ice cream brand Tip Top.

The announcement of the new product has had a very strong response from people.

One Facebook user said “You’ve subsequently put me off both tomato sauce and ice cream. Great job” while another said “Would be unbelievable with a sausage.”

The new product was sampled by a tv show in New Zealand and the response was mixed.

