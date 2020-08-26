Three new born kittens are fighting for their lives after being found in a plastic bag in Co Longford earlier this week.

Gardaí found them close to Rathcline cemetery in Lanesborough on Tuesday.

The ISPCA says it is hard to know how long they were in the bag, but they are concerned the animals are suffering from exposure.

Animal welfare officers believe the next few days will be critical, but they are hopeful the kittens will make full recoveries.

The kittens are now being cared for by animal welfare officers at the ISPCA’s National Animal Centre.

ISPCA Centre Manager Hugh O’Toole says the kittens are lucky to be alive.

“The bag was soaked through so they were definitely out there a while, I presume overnight or at least 24 hours for the bag to get that wet.

“Luckily, with three of them, they were able to huddle in together to generate a bit of heat.”