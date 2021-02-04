If there’s one thing we stand for as Irish people, it’s that mashed spuds aren’t to be messed with.

It’s a basic formula of potatoes, milk, butter, salt, pepper & cream that has gone unchanged for centuries and if someone wants to alter it they better have a pretty solid reason to do so.

Enter this unnamed ‘chef’ who claims the best-mashed spuds come not from farm fresh potatoes, but from a packet of crisps.

The video, posted by American social media influencer Justin Flom, has been watched over 20 million times on Facebook and is the stuff of an Irish mammy’s worst nightmare.

Our absolute favourite moment is when ‘the chef’ says she uses two bags of crisps “when she has friends over” – I mean, who would pop over to gorge on mashed spuds made from ready-salted Lays?!

The ‘ingredients’ appear to be as follows:

2 large bags of Lays (Walkers to you and I) crisps.

Sprinkle of salt & pepper

1 knob of butter

2 caps of almond milk

Watch to end to catch a glimpse of the pulpy mess.

Sorry, Justin, we have no intention of trying this anytime soon.