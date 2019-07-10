A traditional Donegal cottage has been put up for sale with one very unique selling point – its own eight-acre go-karting track!

From the outside, this two-bedroom cottage looks like the perfect opportunity to start a new life in the rural countryside of Castlefin.

But while most people have a vegetable patch or rose garden behind their home, this particular cottage has a thriving go-karting business.

For just €325,000, you can live in this traditional-style cottage and develop the go-karting business.

Or you can simply live in the cottage and invite your family and friends around in the evening time to practise your driving skills to become the next Lewis Hamilton.

The track, which to 1,000 metres in length, has been designed so users can reach speeds of up to 55 mph.

And the cottage is straight off the winner’s podium also.

The picture-postcard cottage located at Sessiagh requires no renovation and is ready to move into.

Internally, this two-bedroomed cottage home has a very distinctive finish, benefits from having an oil fired central heating system, and a solid fuel stove.

Over the years the cottage has been a very well maintained family home.

It has been decorated using traditional red brick and the bedrooms finished to a very high standard.

It boasts wooden floors and cast iron radiators and a traditional stove.

There’s no need to worry about places to park when your friends call around for an evening on the go-karts.

There is ample car parking space as well as outhouses which can be developed by the new owner.

If you think this cottage and its unique go-karting track is for you then contact Ronan McAnenny on 04871886910.