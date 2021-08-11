Kevin Galvin

TikTok is a great place to lose yourself for 10 (or 100) minutes!

It has all kinds of content, from the wholesome to just laugh out loud moment. And this video, posted by user @lauz_7 has a bit of both!

After a child dropped its teddy into the Orangutan enclosure at Dublin Zoo it seemed like all hope was lost.

With the kid crying in the background, one of the primates managed to fish it out of the water, and it looked for all the world like those at the attraction were going to witness a glorious moment of an animal being an absolute bro, and reuniting the inconsolable child and its favourite soft toy.

But it didn’t quite work out that way, just watch…

I am screaming at this tiktok about the orangutan at Dublin zoo, wait for the end hahahaha pic.twitter.com/BjpiQmJkYA — Sinéad (@shinnymcc) August 10, 2021

So harsh!