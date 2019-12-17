There’s now an Instagram account that reviews Irish hand dryers

By Anna O’Donoghue

Looking for something to filter your Instagram feed?

Well, we’ve just the thing to blow off the cobwebs off those stale Christmas jumper posts.

An account that reviews Irish hand dyers from bathrooms around the country.

@irish_hand_dyer_reviews has so far reviewed 21 hand dyers from Dublin, and its surrounding areas, Waterford, Meath, and Louth.

Noted establishments such as the 3Arena, The Olympia Theatre and Cineworld even made the cut.

Each is rated on Air pressure, air temperature and aesthetics before it receives it over all score.

A brief description is also given to help the reader immerse themselves in the drying experience.

“A sense of satisfaction came across me as I felt the full force of the dryer’s 90 miles per second airspeed coupled with an air temperature of approximately 35-65°c,” reads the description of one post.

Arthur’s Blues and Jazz Club holds the top spot with an overall score of 8.8 out of 10.

The account has also added ‘a Hand Dyers in Hollywood’ quiz to their highlights – which may or not blow your mind.