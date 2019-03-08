There are two Kinder Bueno ice creams and they are available in Ireland

Kinder is launching a new range of ice creams across Ireland, including two frozen versions of their Kinder Bueno bars.

Irish people are among the highest consumers of ice cream per capita in Europe, so more varieties will surely be welcomed by ice cream lovers.

The Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cone and the Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar

The range includes the Kinder Joy Ice Cream, Kinder Ice Cream Stick, Kinder Ice Cream Sandwich, Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cone and the Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar.

“We are really excited about this partnership and to bring Kinder ice cream to Ireland,” said Aoife Bambrick, brand manager of ice cream with Unilever Ireland.

This is a very special collaboration and we can’t wait for the nation to try them!

The new range of frozen treats is available from today.

Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar

The unique Bueno bar is now available in Ice Cream form. A mix of hazelnut ice cream with a core of hazelnut sauce, covered with milk chocolate and topped with hazelnut stripes.

The Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Bar comes individually.

Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cone

The famous Kinder Bueno refined hazelnut bar is also available as a cone. Unique hazelnut milk ice cream meets a core of milk chocolate sauce, embedded in a crunchy cone, topped with a thin layer of hazelnut cream made of Ferrero hazelnuts and topped with chocolate bits.

The Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cone comes individually and in a four-piece multipack.

Kinder Joy Ice Cream

The iconic egg-shaped Kinder Joy is now available as an ice cream. It contains delicious milk and chocolate ice creams in a scooping cup with an exciting surprise for the summer!

The Kinder Joy Ice Cream comes individually.

Kinder Ice Cream Stick

Lovers of the popular Kinder products can now enjoy the unique Kinder experience. The Kinder Ice Cream Stick combines milk ice cream with fresh whole milk, covered with milk chocolate.

The Kinder Ice Cream Stick is available individually as well as in a 10-piece multipack.

Kinder Ice Cream Sandwich

Like all Kinder products, the Kinder Ice Cream Sandwich relies on good ingredients. Creamy milk ice cream with 40% fresh whole milk layered between two delicious cookies made of five different cereals.

Kinder Ice Cream Sandwich is the new snack for children’s afternoon break and comes individually as well as in a six-piece multipack for the whole family.

