Do you live in the best part of Ireland?

With restrictions lifting and society returning to “normal” over the summer months, the search is on again for the “Best Place to Live in Ireland”.

Whether it’s Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Tipperary or Wexford, your South East home has the chance to be crowned as the best place to live in Ireland.

The initiative was launched by The Irish Times, in association with Randox Health, and sees each nominated location judged by a specific set of criteria.

Your hometown will be judged on its community spirit, local services and amenities, diversity, transport links, the vibrancy of the local economy, cost of living and safety.

Of course, it helps if your town has that WOW factor!

The last winner of the countywide was Westport, Co. Mayo in 2012, almost 10 years ago.

Do you think you live in the best spot on the island? All you have to do is to write a short submission explaining what makes it so special.

To nominate your hometown, click here.

Closing date for nominations is July 25th, with the winner announced in September.

Photo thanks to Kieran Garry