Not having any luck on Tinder? Or are your thumbs sore from swiping?

Well, it’s time to get stuck back into it again as now is the best time in history to go dating, according to a top Irish matchmaker.

It comes as the vast majority of the adult population is fully vaccinated and able to meet up in pubs or restaurants.

Dating coach Francis Kellegher is urging people who meet online not to chat too much before meeting in person.

She’s warned this could make conversation tricky when matches go on a first date:

“I see people, they are hitting it off – there are sparks flying, and then it just completely dies.”

“It’s because they over-communicate, they send over a thousand texts and there’s nothing to talk about on their first date.”

“Dating is about mystery and curiosity and that creates desire and passion – and you can not kill the desire.”