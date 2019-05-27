We can only dream…

Everyone has a dream car, whether they’re insane supercars or high-performance droptops. But a ‘dream car’ isn’t always the most expensive, fast or beautiful car. We are drooling over these fresh and innovative motors that are changing the game.

Jaguar I-PACE

The new Jaguar I-PACE is a dreamy, slick looking SUV from one of the world’s oldest car makers. Oh, and did we mention that it’s powered by electricity? With twin electric motors, a futuristic voice-activated infotainment system and recycled fabric seats, the I-PACE is an impressive jump into the future for car buyers.

Tesla Model X

We couldn’t bring up electric cars without giving Tesla a shout out. Tesla is the most talked-about car brand for leading the conversation with this game-changing Model X. With a “bioweapon defence” mode to protect drivers from airborne attacks (essential here in Ireland) and a “Ludicrous Mode,” which puts the electric supercar into an intense acceleration, it’s easy to see why the Model X is going down as one of the most innovative cars in history.

BMW 7 Series

The 7 Series has a killer combination of lavish and high tech features that would make anyone drool in a showroom. Passengers can chill out with in-car Wi-Fi and stream Netflix on the neat 10” screens. And if you werent already comfy enough, special roof windows offer LED mood lighting to make your drive less stressed!

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

If you fantasize about owning a slick car with maximum comfort and tech to match, the S-class is the one for you. With massage functions and a 5 fragrance atomizer, it doesn’t get more elite than that. Or does it?

Many of the car’s interior functions can be controlled with a Mercedes app. Before you get in the car, you can set the perfect temperature and start the motor… all from the app. Essential for baltic Irish mornings.

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid

We have all dreamt about cruising in a Bentley, the world’s coolest car brand. Our personal favourite is the exclusive Bentayga SUV. First, Bentley reshaped the SUV with their ultra-modern Bentayga and now, it is changing the future of hybrid cars with their Bentayga Hybrid. Bentley has us convinced that travelling in their electric-powered SUV can create “an oasis of calm and tranquillity”. And we could all do with calm and tranquillity driving around with our Mams..

