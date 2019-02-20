We ADORE Sundays here at Beat.

No rush hour traffic or 6am alarm calls; just cosy sheets and some delicious late-morning nosh.

So, with so much free time on your hands, why not try out some of these delicious recipes…

Cosy Chorizo Bake

Ingredients 1lb of chorizo sausage, 1 small yellow onion, diced, 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped, 2 cups grated cheese, 1 cup of breadcrumbs, 1.5 cups of milk, 3 eggs, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro, sliced fresh avocado, chopped fresh tomato & Salsa

Method:

Heat oven to 200°C. In 10-inch skillet, cook the chorizo, onion and garlic over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until chorizo is no longer pink and onion is tender; drain. Stir in 1 cup of cheese. In the medium bowl, stir in the breadcrumbs, mix, milk and eggs until blended. Pour over mixture in skillet. Top with reserved black beans and remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake for 30 minutes or until knife inserted in centre comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes and top with chopped cilantro. Serve with remaining ingredients.

Hot Chocolate French Toast

Ingredients

White Bread, Cocoa powder, Milk, 2 Eggs, Sugar, Vanilla Essense, Bananas

Method:

Whip the eggs, vanilla essence sugar together – just as you would with normal french toast. Add the cocoa powder mix. Place the white bread into a baking tray. Pour the mixture over the bread to soak. Place the bread onto a pan with a knob of butter. Fry until slightly toasted. Top with all things nice!

Full Irish Shakshuka

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil or sunflower oil, 4 chipolatas, 4 rashers streaky bacon, 2 sausages, 200g can haricot beans, drained, 200ml passata, 6 cherry tomatoes, 1 tbsp tomato ketchup, a pinch of chilli flakes & 2-4 eggs

Heat the oil in a large, deep frying pan. Add the chipolatas, cook until brown all over. Out in the bacon to one part of the pan and the mushrooms to the other. Fry until the bacon starts to crisp. Tip the contents of the pan onto a plate. Tip the beans, passata and tomatoes into the frying pan. Add the ketchup and some chilli, and season well. Bubble for five mins, then scatter the mushrooms over the top and nestle the chipolatas and bacon among the beans. Create two to four gaps in the beans (so you can see the base of the pan) and crack in the eggs. Cover the pan with a lid or baking tray and cook for 4-5 mins until the egg whites are cooked through but the yolks are still runny.

Brioche, Bacon & Blueberry Brekkie Bake

Ingredients

3 large eggs, 150ml double cream, 200ml milk, 2 tbsp maple syrup, 2 tsp vanilla extract, 200g punnet blueberries, 8 brioche rolls, each one split in half, 50g pecan halves, 6-8 rashers of your favourite bacon icing sugar, for dusting

Method

Whisk together eggs, cream, milk, maple syrup, vanilla and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Place two-thirds of the blueberries into a deep baking dish. Dip each brioche piece into the egg mixture until well soaked, then arrange on top on the blueberries and pour any remaining egg mixture over the top. Scatter over the remaining blueberries. Cover with cling film and chill for 1 hr, or overnight if serving it for breakfast. Heat oven to 180C. Uncover the dish and scatter over some pecans. Bake for 25 mins. Then line a baking tray with foil and arrange the bacon on top. When the brioche bake is ready, remove from the oven and cover loosely with foil to keep warm. Heat the grill to high and cook the bacon for about 5 mins each side until crispy. Dust the brioche bake with icing sugar and top with the crispy bacon. Serve with extra maple syrup for drizzling.

