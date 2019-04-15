It is a finding that is sure to send most hipster across the South East into meltdown.

A recent study published The Mail on Sunday has revealed that men with beards carry more germs than your family pet.

The newspaper reports that Professor Andrea Gutzeit and his researchers at Switzerland’s Hirslanden Clinic found significantly more bacterial specimens in men’s beards compared to dog’s fur.

More specifically, 100% of the men tested has high microbial counts, compared to 76% of dogs, while seven of the 18 men tested were found to harbour bacteria that posed a threat to human life.

Think it’s time your boyfriend ditched that beard?

Image by Orna Wachman from Pixabay