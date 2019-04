From plain-old Dairy Milk to crushed Oreos, we all have our favourite Maccy D’s McFlurry.

But this new flavour looks set to be the most delicious yet…

The Cadbury Caramello McFlurry boasts the trademark vanilla ice cream you know and love with Dairy Milk chocolate AND Caramello sauce.

However, it’s not all good news for McFlurry fans.

There’s no news on whether the product, which launched in Australia today, will arrive in Ireland any time soon.

Here’s hoping!

