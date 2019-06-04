This year’s State Exams get underway tomorrow morning and the pressure is on.

Here are some thoughts Exam Students are having at the moment

1.Why, oh why didn’t I listen in class?

My life would be so much easier right now.

2. The cramming is in full swing

tomorrows the big day boys and girls #LeavingCert and I’ve never been more underprepared in my life…yup son — Jake Kelly (@Jake00Kelly) June 4, 2019

3. Shoutout to all the boyfriends and girlfriends who are putting up with the enhanced stress

Shoutout to everyone dating a lc student putting up with complaints and non provoked agruements #leavingcert #purestress #sorrybae — Kelsey (@MusicAtMidnite) June 1, 2016

#SorryBae

4. You are making the most extravagant plans for the summer to celebrate your new-found freedom

5. But really, you just can’t wait to do NOTHING and sleep

6. Predictions have become your best friend

anyone have any predictions for macbeth questions on thursday?? #LeavingCert — clodagh (@clodagh_conway7) June 4, 2019

— Katie Kindregan (@katiekinderg) May 30, 2016

7. You can relate to this way too much…

8. …and, you’re not shy about your delight that the traditional ‘Leaving Cert weather’ has not arrived