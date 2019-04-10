A Wexford charity released a music video last week to coincide with World Autism Day.

People with autism, alongside parents, teachers, supporters and advocates raised awareness last week, using the hashtag #WorldAutismDay.

Cottage Autism Network, or CAN, based in Wexford and New Ross are a support group for families affected by autism.

They released a heartfelt video with children, families and friends who avail of their support.

The video shows participants using LÁMH sign to tell their stories.

At the time of this publication, 86,900 people have viewed the video, gaining traction in the south east, Ireland and beyond.

Some of the stars of the video popped into Shonagh at Beat HQ, to chat about the success of their video, and we were even treated to a performance.

Watch here:

You can find out more about Cottage Austism Network on their Facebook page here.