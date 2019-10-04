It’s National Potato Day!

Earlier today, we teamed up with O’Shea Farms to give away €150 in cash to celebrate, but all this talk of potatoes has got us thinking…

So what is the best way to eat the humble spud? Check out the list below to see where your favourite ranked. No joke, this has generated some ferocious debating in the office today..

16. Smash

An atrocity. Come, it’s not even real potato!

15. Boxty

Is it bread? Is it a spud? Sadly, we’ll never know…

14. Potato Salad

We sorry, but potatoes should never be eaten cold.

13. Rosti

Tasty once you forgive that it’s full of notions.

12. Boiled

The kind of spud your da loves.

11. Waffles

Like hash browns but less so. Bonus points for their ability to be toasted.

10.Wedges

We want to love wedges, but in a world where chips exist, they’re simply found wanting.

9. Scallops

You know a chipper is going to be pure daycent when you catch a glimpse of these bad boys on the menu (usually placed between a large chip and mushy peas).

8. Salad Potatoes

Stick in the oven with some spices and voila – a healthy lunch or dinner accompaniment.

7. Potato Balls

The most filling of the potato family. A firm breadcrumb crust always indicates an excellent quality specimen.

6. Hash Browns

Jaysus these go well with a fry. Is there a more beautiful marriage in the culinary world then hash browns and beans?

5. Crisps

If crisps were ranked on cheese & onion and salt and vinegar flavours alone, they would have breezed to a place on the podium, but we can’t forgive crisps for for being responsible for the blandness that is ready salted. Sorry!

4. Croquettes

The underdog of the potato world. Golden crisp on the outside, beautifully fluffy on the inside. A masterpiece.

3. Mash

A favourite meal accompaniment for parents across the country. Stew? Mash! Shepard’s Pie? Mash! Lasagne? Err…mash!

2. Chips

Chips are there for you when you’re happy, when you’ve had a few too many or when you just need a bit of comforting. The perfect all-rounder.

1.Roast

The undisputed heavyweight champion of the spud world. When done right nothing can touch the gloriously golden roast potato.

This content is brought to you by O’Shea Farms.