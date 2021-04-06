Travel publisher Lonely Planet has named Ireland’s best beaches to visit.

Eight of those selected are along the west coast, with two each in Donegal, Mayo and Kerry.

Beaches in Sligo, Galway, Waterford and Dublin also make the top 10.

The writer described Ireland’s coastline as “a beachgoer’s paradise”.

Recognition of the seaside spots will come as welcome news to many facing a second summer of staycations amid international travel restrictions.

Among the top beaches is Ballymastocker Bay in Co Donegal, which was once voted the second most beautiful beach in the world by Observer newspaper readers (pipped only by the Seychelles).

Also featured is Keem Bay in Co Mayo, the famous horseshoe bay with golden sand found at the western reaches of Achill Island

Here is the list of Ireland’s best beaches, as chosen by Lonely Planet.

Dog’s Bay/Gurteen Bay, Co Galway

Trá Mór, Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal

Keem Bay, Achill, Co Mayo

Streedagh Strand, Co Sligo

Inch Strand, Co Kerry

Banna Strand, Co Kerry

Trawmore Bay, Achill Island, Co Mayo

Ballyquin Beach, Ardmore, Co Waterford

Ballymastocker Bay, Co Donegal

Killiney Beach, Co Dublin